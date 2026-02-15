Jamshedpur FC secured a 1-0 victory against Mohammedan Sporting Club in their ISL 2025-26 opener. Madih Talal's decisive goal in the ninth minute at the JRD Tata Sports Complex was enough to give Owen Coyle's side a winning start.

Jamshedpur FC began their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club, here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday. An early strike from Madih Talal in the ninth minute proved decisive as Owen Coyle's side began their campaign at the "Furnace" with a win. The 28-year-old was named Player of the Match for his efforts, as per a press release from ISL.

Starting Lineups

Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle named Albino Gomes between the sticks, with captain Stephen Eze marshalling the defence alongside Pratik Chowdhary, Nikhil Barla and Mark Zothanpuia. In midfield, Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, and Talal were tasked with controlling the proceedings, while Sanan Mohammed and Ritwik Kumar Das supported Raphael Messi Bouli in attack. Mohammedan Sporting head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, overseeing the league's first all-Indian squad in ISL history, started with Subhajit Bhattacharjee in goal behind a backline of Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei, captain Gaurav Bora, Sajad Hussain Parray and Hira Mondal. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Lalthankima, Tangva Ragui and Mahitosh Roy featured in midfield, with Thokchom Adison Singh and F Lalremsanga leading the line.

Talal's Early Strike Puts Jamshedpur in Control

The hosts began with purpose and intensity. Inside three minutes, Messi Bouli fired over from the centre of the box after being set up by Talal. Moments later, Talal himself rose to meet a cross from Sanan, but headed just over the bar. The breakthrough arrived in the ninth minute. Talal picked up possession outside the box and unleashed a low right-footed effort that took a slight deflection from Mohammedan's captain, before nestling into the bottom left corner, giving Jamshedpur early control of the contest.

Jamshedpur continued to press. Bouli threatened repeatedly, missing narrowly with a header and then dragging a shot wide from the right side of the box. Stephen Eze also came close from set-piece situations, but his efforts sailed over. Mohammedan gradually grew into the game after the first half water break. Mahitosh Roy saw a long-range attempt blocked, while Adison Singh came close from the right channel. However, Albino Gomes remained largely untested as Jamshedpur carried a 1-0 advantage into half-time.

Tight Second Half Sees Jamshedpur Hold On

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Jamshedpur probing for a second goal when Talal's cross from a free kick hit the post after taking a touch from a defender. For Mohammedan, Lalngaihsaka had an effort blocked, and Amarjit fired wide from distance as the visitors searched for parity.

In the 71st minute, Subhajit denied Vincy Barretto from range and produced an impressive save to tip away Pronay Halder's curling effort towards the top corner. Bouli also came close once again, but his shot from the left drifted just wide.

As the clock ticked into the final stages, Jamshedpur continued to threaten from distance and set-pieces, though a second goal remained elusive. Mohammedan's late push saw a shot from the right wing in stoppage time comfortably gathered by Gomes, ensuring there would be no dramatic twist.

At the final whistle, Jamshedpur FC secured all three points in front of the home fans, while Mohammedan SC, despite the defeat, showed resilience and organisation in their first outing of the season. (ANI)