NorthEast United FC beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1 in the ISL. Jairo Samperio scored a brace and was named Player of the Match. The win lifts the Highlanders to ninth in the standings, while Chennaiyin remain 13th, just above the relegation zone.

NorthEast United FC delivered a commanding performance to register a 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati, in Indian Super League 2025-26, on Sunday. Jairo Samperio starred with a first-half brace, while an own goal and a late strike from Lalbiakdika sealed an emphatic win for the Highlanders.

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Jairo Samperio, who opened his Indian Super League account and added a second before half-time, was named Player of the Match for his decisive contribution, according to a press release from AIFF Media. The result sees NorthEast United FC climb to ninth in the standings with 13 points from 12 matches, while Chennaiyin FC remain 13th with nine points from as many games, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Jairo Brace Gives Highlanders a First-Half Lead

The match began at a brisk pace, with NorthEast earning back-to-back corners early on before Chennaiyin attempted to break on the counter. However, it was the hosts who struck first in the fifth minute through a well-orchestrated move. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh initiated the attack with a composed pass out from the back, and a swift transition saw Jithin MS deliver a precise cross into the box for Jairo Samperio, who calmly finished to put the Highlander 1-0 up.

NorthEast continued to threaten, with Tondonba Singh and Thoi Singh Huidrom, both attempting efforts from distance, while Chennaiyin gradually grew into the contest through spells of possession. Despite controlling large parts of the midfield, the visitors struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, with Gurmeet Singh largely untroubled. At the other end, NorthEast looked more incisive. Jairo and Andy Rodriguez forced saves from Mohammad Nawaz midway through the half, while Daniel Chima Chukwu came closest for Chennaiyin, only to be denied by Gurmeet.

The hosts doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. A defensive lapse from left back Mandar Rao Dessai allowed Jairo to capitalise, as he collected the loose ball and finished clinically into the far corner to make it 2-0 at the break.

Chennaiyin's Efforts Thwarted in Second Half

The Marina Machans emerged with renewed intent in the second half, with Lalrinliana Hnamte and Farukh Choudhary showing urgency in midfield. The visitors created a flurry of chances around the hour mark, but Gurmeet stood firm, making crucial saves to deny both Daniel Chima and Irfan Yadwad.

As the game opened up, NorthEast capitalised once again in the 70th minute. A slick team move involving Macarton Nickson and Jithin MS led to a dangerous cutback, and in an attempt to intercept, Chennaiyin defender Laldinliana R inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, extending the lead to 3-0.

Chennaiyin managed to pull one back in the 81st minute when Laldinliana redeemed himself with a well-taken finish following a smart build-up involving Alberto Noguera. However, any hopes of a comeback were short-lived.

NorthEast wrapped up the contest in the 90th minute when substitute Lalbiakdika capitalised on a goalkeeping error, as Nawaz failed to deal with a powerful shot at the near post, allowing the ball to roll into the net.

In a match where every goal scorer registered their first goal of the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC produced a clinical display to secure three points, while Chennaiyin were left to reflect on missed opportunities and defensive lapses. (ANI)