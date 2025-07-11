The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision after returning from summer recess on 14 July 2025.

New Delhi: The 2025-26 season of the Indian Super League has been postponed indefinitely as the Supreme Court of India has told All India Football Federation (AIFF) not to negotiate Master Agreement Rights (MRA) with ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) until it decides on the draft constitution. In 2022, FSDL and several football state associations had challenged AIFF's final draft constitution, framed by a Committee of Administrators (CoA).

According to an email accessed by KhelNow, FSDL have told ISL clubs that it would be difficult for them to conduct the tournament without a confirmed contractual framework. MRA is a legal contract between the tournament organisers and participating clubs, and the current one will expire on December 8, 2025.

What is the issue?

A total of 22 objections were raised, where the main issue was over the rights of the football league. FSDL had argued that the draft constitution infringes on its rights under the 2010 Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with AIFF by allowing AIFF to take control of the top football league, even though that control was promised to FSDL under the original deal for running the ISL.

The ISL organisers had proposed a shift from the existing model to a profit-and-loss sharing model, and the formation of a new holding company to commercialise ISL. According to FSDL's proposed structure, ISL clubs combined would hold 60% share, FSDL will have 26% and AIFF will have 14%.

Further, one of the section in the draft constitution submitted to the Supreme Court states that the top division league will be the one owned, run, and managed directly by AIFF, follows promotion and relegation, and meets all AFC rules to qualify for a direct spot in the Asian Champions League. This means that ISL may not be the country's top league anymore.

Earlier, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, and Hyderabad FC/FC Delhi had pulled out from the Durand Cup 2025 citing the uncertainty of the ISL season and financial implications. The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision on 14 July 2025.