Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s long-awaited IPL title has triggered the fanbase of Kerala Blasters FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club still chasing their first trophy after a decade. A social media user sparked the debate after the club’s Chief Executive Officer Abhik Chatterjee responded to an abusive post, threatening legal action.

“Even RCB won a title you (censored),” the post read. In response, Abhik threatened legal action. “I will report your account and you will get what you deserve from the cyber cell. Mind your language. We are not your servants,” the reply read.

Another fan said, “Sir now u know right, What happens to us when we lose against teams (like) MCFC BFC. Fans mock us, abuse us. Make us win a trophy sir, I have full belief in you.” Abhik replied to this post as well, stating that abuse is not a parcel to be passed around. “Whoever does it, there is something gravely wrong. We are making everything so toxic, that it is alarmingly setting wrong examples across the board. Please vent your frustrations, but deter yourself from abusing,” he added. Meanwhile, one fan said that Abhik was bullied in his DMs, and that is why he deactivated.

Fans demand more from club

Meanwhile, some fans mocked how the CEO was blocking them and deactivating their account for expressing their feelings, while others urged people to be more respectful. “Some should attend away games at BFC and MBSG. Then can file cases against everyone at Cybercrime,” one user said. Another post read, “Winning a silverware is what all of us want, but that should not be at the cost where we degrade people 24x7 who are working towards it, and bring shame to our own community. Being passionate should never mean sacrificing our core human values. We can do better.”

“Repeated mistakes and pitfalls will produce anger for sure. But things can and should be expressed and communicated in proper manner to ensure things are healthy and smooth. As I said, everything is fine as long as it is healthy whether it is arguments, criticism etc...,” one fan wrote.



One Kerala Blasters fan pointed out how 2025 was a great year for sports teams on title droughts. “Bologna won the trophy, Newcastle won it after 56 years, Spurs won the European trophy, even PSG won the UCL and RCB won the IPL. So now the only trophy less virginia are none other than Kerala blasters,” he said, in a post on X.