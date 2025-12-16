Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the third-most expensive player in IPL history after KKR signed him for Rs 25.2 crore. The 25-year-old expressed his excitement to join the team and play at Eden Gardens in the upcoming season.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green expressed his excitement after being signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction, becoming the third-most expensive player in the league's history and the most expensive overseas player in the competition's history at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Green 'Excited' to Join KKR

Reacting to the development, Green said he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Eden Gardens and contributing to KKR's campaign. The Kolkata Knight Riders posted a video on their X handle. "I'm so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year's IPL, to get down to the Eden Gardens, get used to the atmosphere and hope it's a great year for us," he said in the video

The 25-year-old also sent a special message to the franchise's supporters, adding, "So, see you soon. Ami KKR." https://x.com/KKRiders/status/2000880426953658609?s=20

A Significant All-Round Boost

Green's signing is expected to significantly bolster KKR's squad, with the Australian bringing balance to the side with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. Green has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is matches at an average of 32.56, SR of 160.30, with six fifties and has 12 wickets averaging 23.35. He has scored 1,334 runs in 63 T20S at an average of 33.35, SR of 151.07, with a century and seven fifties and taken 28 wickets averaging above 34.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with an SR of 153-plus, a century and two fifties and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5. But he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury. (ANI)