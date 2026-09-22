Madan Lal congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their sensational gold medal win at the Asian Games. Calling it a memorable moment, he praised their dominant 147-run victory over Sri Lanka and their consistent form.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal congratulated the Indian Women’s cricket team for clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on Tuesday. The Indian women's team continued their sensational run at the continental level, clinching their second successive Asian Games gold medal after fireworks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, as the spinners bowled Women in Blue to a massive 147-run win in the title clash against Sri Lanka. In reply to India's massive 216/3, Sri Lanka folded for 69 in 15.4 overs. With this win, India secured their first Asian Games gold of this edition, having already secured four silvers and two bronze medals. This is India's seventh medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

Madan Lal hails 'memorable' gold medal win

While speaking to ANI, Madan Lal congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal, calling the achievement a memorable moment and crediting the players for the triumph. “Look, gold is gold. First of all, I would like to congratulate them, the Indian women's cricket team, because they have won the gold. These moments are memorable moments. And they have won the gold; all credit goes to them,” Madan Lal said.

“They deserve it because they've been playing good cricket for the last 3-4 months, and it's always an achievement. It all goes into the history book, you know. When you retire, when you don't play cricket or anything else, then you remember that ‘we won the gold medal’,” he added.

Call to improve competition standard

Madan Lal said cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics and Asian Games is positive, but stressed the need to improve the standard of competition so spectators can enjoy more competitive and high-quality matches. “It is overall good for cricket, like that you are participating in the Olympics as well, and you are doing so in the Asian Games too. But, in my opinion, the standard needs to be good, because look, the real enjoyment comes when you get an opportunity to watch a good match. You would also want to watch a good match, and our public, the spectators who have great knowledge, would want to watch a good match. If it's just about participating, then you will win the medal anyway because you are that good. But how to improve the standard, that is a matter of serious thought,” he said

Dominant Indians crush Sri Lanka in final

Notably, after India scored 216/3, their bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up, dismissing them for 69 in 15.4 overs. Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 3/6, while Shafali Verma and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. Shree Charani also picked up two wickets.

Before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69, India posted a formidable 216/3 after being asked to bat. Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 79 off 45 balls, while Shafali Verma made a brisk 48 off 29 deliveries. Richa Ghosh provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls. Mandhana's innings included five fours and seven sixes, while her half-century was her 37th in T20 internationals. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket. The 147-run victory secured India's second consecutive Asian Games gold in women's cricket, following their title at Hangzhou in 2023.

Men’s team secures narrow win over Japan

Also in Japan, the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian men’s cricket team had a close call as they escaped with a narrow win against Japan in a rain-curtailed 5-over T20I at Sano. India and Japan played a thrilling T20I, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over to seal a two-run win after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4. Notably, the match was held to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Japan’s bowlers impressed on a sluggish Sano surface, restricting India to 32/4 in 5 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Japan’s Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2/17 and Ibrahim Takahashi took one wicket. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply.

Chasing 33, Japan slipped to 7/2 before Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis steadied the innings. Washington Sundar dismissed Kadowaki-Fleming for 12 in the fourth over, leaving Japan needing eight from the final six balls. Axar Patel then held his nerve to restrict Japan to 30/3, sealing a narrow two-run win for India. Washington finished with two wickets and was India's standout bowler.

'This is no wake-up call'

Madan Lal said India’s close win over Japan should not be seen as a wake-up call, arguing that the two teams are at different stages of development. He stressed that emerging cricket nations need to build strong grassroots structures through school, college and university cricket to raise their standards and become more competitive internationally. “This is no wake-up call; I don't believe this is a wake-up call. You are comparing Japan and India. Japan has just started playing cricket. Our players are well-seasoned players. They play day in and day out. But there is no match for the Indian team. For these minnow countries, it is very difficult to rise up. First of all, they should build their structure. They should take care of the basic things. You should play your school cricket, college cricket, university cricket, and all the cricket through which you can raise your standard,” he said.

High hopes for men's team gold

Madan Lal said India’s men’s team has a strong chance of winning the Asian Games gold medal, citing the squad’s experienced players and their ability to handle the pressure and execute their roles. “India has a chance because of very experienced players, and they know what to do, and they know the job. So, hopefully they win a gold medal, and they really deserve it,” he said.

(ANI)