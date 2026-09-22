Suresh Raina praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying their experience gives India a 90% chance to win the upcoming World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe. He also lauded the Indian women's team on their Asian Games gold medal victory.

Rohit, Virat Give India 90% Chance to Win World Cup: Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed India's batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, highlighting their experience and record of winning major trophies. He said their presence in India’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe would significantly boost the team’s chances of winning the title. Both Rohit and Virat, aged 39 and 37 respectively, are ODI-exclusive legends following their Test retirement in May last year. They had also retired from T20Is after India's T20 World Cup 2024 title-winning campaign. “We have a run machine at home, and we have a great captain who have won so many trophies in the IPL and for the country. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. Virat is a great player. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 per cent chance of winning the trophy," Raina told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Raina Lauds Women's Team for Asian Games Gold

Raina congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their Asian Games gold medal, praising their consistent performances, growing confidence and fitness. He also lauded the players’ hard work and professional approach, saying it was encouraging to see the team continue to dominate and progress. “It is a great achievement, and first of all, congratulations to the entire team. They have been performing consistently well over the years. After winning the World Cup, their confidence and fitness levels have continued to grow, and now they have followed it up with a gold medal at the Asian Games," he said. "Congratulations to all the players who have won medals. They have worked extremely hard to achieve these results, and it is wonderful to see the team dominating and continuing to rise. They are performing in a very professional manner, and it is really encouraging to see," he concluded.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's T20 cricket final on Tuesday to claim their second successive Asian Games gold medal. The victory also gave India its first gold of the ongoing edition. (ANI)