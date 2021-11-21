  • Facebook
    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president

    Sergio Aguero has once again been a victim of reports stating that he has retired. Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi and vice president Rafa Yuste have refuted the claims.

    Is Sergio Aguero retiring? Contradicting statements from Barcelona manager Xavi and vice-president
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
    Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was once again a victim of contradictory reports announcing his retirement. It has been the case ever since he suffered chest pains during a Barcelona game and has been out, undergoing treatment. However, none of the club officials has confirmed it so far, including manager Xavi.

    It all started when a report from the Spanish publication MARCA stated that Aguero was all set to hang up his boots from the sport due to heart-related issues, while he would be making the official announcement in a press conference next week. The Argentine joined the club from Manchester City and has played just five games across competitions, scoring just once.

    ALSO READ: Will Sergio Aguero retire due to heart condition? Barcelona striker clears air

    However, Barca manager Xavi had insisted that it was not the case. “I don’t know anything new about him. He hasn’t told me anything about it. I had a chat with him the other day, and he is relaxed as of now. Whatever the reports claim is not true. While we are waiting to see what happens next with him, we are desperately hoping for him to come back and play for us again.”

    Also, club vice president Rafa Yuste has told Movistar that he denied the reports. Instead, he noted that the club has three months to analyse the anomaly, while the medical team had also affirmed that it would take at least three months to judge whether the Argentine could retake the field.

    ALSO READ: Why did Sergio Aguero turn down chance to wear Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona?

    Earlier, Aguero himself had denied the rumours. “Given the rumours, I tell you that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive,” he had written on social media.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
