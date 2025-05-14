Rodrygo responds to rumours about his future at Real Madrid with a social media post, amid tensions over his form and the arrival of new players.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has responded to ongoing speculation surrounding his future at the Spanish club with a pointed social media message. The Brazil international, who is currently experiencing a rare dip in form, has been sidelined by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Turkish midfielder Arda Guler gaining preference in the starting lineup. Rodrygo, 24, was also absent from Real Madrid's lineup in the recent El Clasico, fuelling rumours that he might be considering a summer exit.

Struggles with New Arrivals

Reports on Tuesday highlighted that Rodrygo may be struggling to adapt to the influx of new players, particularly Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid last season and this campaign respectively. Reports quoting sources close to the player suggest that Rodrygo feels "displaced" by Ancelotti's tactical changes, particularly with the arrival of Mbappe. As a result, speculation has grown that the player could leave if the right offer comes in during the summer transfer window.

With Real Madrid's title hopes fading after their recent loss to Barcelona, which effectively handed the LaLiga title to their rivals, Rodrygo's future at the club is now a subject of intense debate.

Rodrygo Responds on Social Media

In an attempt to quell the rumours, Rodrygo took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, posting a picture of himself in a hyperbaric oxygen recovery chamber. In the post, he wrote: “Thanks for all the messages and concerns. I'll be back soon. Stop creating things.”

His message comes just a day after the wife of his teammate, Federico Valverde, defended him online amid the mounting speculation. Mina Bonino, wife of Valverde, shared a heartfelt post on social media, writing: "Nobody knows the battles that go on behind a player, they are human. Respect."

Ancelotti Addresses Rodrygo’s Absence

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the absence of Rodrygo from the starting lineup ahead of their La Liga clash with Mallorca, downplaying any hidden meaning behind the decision. Ancelotti clarified that the player had suffered a leg discomfort in training and had not fully recovered from a recent fever, dismissing any further speculation.

"Today in training, he had a discomfort in his leg. I don’t know which one," Ancelotti said. "And he wasn’t well; he didn’t recover well from the fever. Afterwards, there was a lot of speculation about this."

Rodrygo's Potential Move to the Premier League

If Rodrygo chooses to depart from Real Madrid, it would undoubtedly spark a bidding war across Europe, with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all reportedly expressing interest in the forward in recent months. Since joining Real Madrid from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has made over 250 appearances for the club and won multiple major trophies, including two Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, and one Copa del Rey.

Should Rodrygo leave the Bernabeu this summer, he would bring with him a wealth of experience and a decorated career, making him a highly coveted player in the European transfer market.

Real Madrid's likely incoming manager, Xabi Alonso, will have a critical role in balancing the squad and potentially retaining key players like Rodrygo as the club looks to regain its dominance in European football next season.