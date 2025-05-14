Image Credit : ANI

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have emerged as surprise frontrunners in the Rodrygo race. The Gunners are searching for attacking depth, particularly to relieve Bukayo Saka on the right flank. Rodrygo’s pace, consistency, and Champions League pedigree fit Arsenal’s profile of intelligent, dynamic players rather than big-name buys.

The North London club are reportedly willing to meet Madrid’s €100 million asking price, seeing Rodrygo as a potential final piece in their push for the Premier League title. His arrival could be the spark Arsenal needs to finally break their “so close yet so far” curse.