Four Clubs Favorites to Sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid
Brazilian winger sparks transfer rumors with four European giants in the race. Here’s a look at the top contenders for Rodrygo’s signature.
1. Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have emerged as surprise frontrunners in the Rodrygo race. The Gunners are searching for attacking depth, particularly to relieve Bukayo Saka on the right flank. Rodrygo’s pace, consistency, and Champions League pedigree fit Arsenal’s profile of intelligent, dynamic players rather than big-name buys.
The North London club are reportedly willing to meet Madrid’s €100 million asking price, seeing Rodrygo as a potential final piece in their push for the Premier League title. His arrival could be the spark Arsenal needs to finally break their “so close yet so far” curse.
2. Manchester City
Pep Guardiola has admired Rodrygo’s versatility and tactical discipline for the past two years. The Brazilian’s ability to play on either wing and drift centrally fits into City's fluid attacking system. With Doku and Jack Grealish’s form inconsistent, City could see Rodrygo as an ideal addition of youth and quality.
While depth is never an issue for Guardiola, adding Rodrygo would offer new attacking options and long-term value for the reigning European champions.
3. Paris Saint-Germain
PSG are actively rebuilding their attack. Rodrygo’s Brazilian pedigree and proven Champions League experience have caught the attention of the Parisian club, who are monitoring any shifts in Madrid’s transfer stance.
PSG sees him as a strong fit in their revamped lineup, potentially forming a young and exciting frontline with the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani. The French giants have the financial muscle to match Madrid’s demands, making them a serious contender.
4. Liverpool
Liverpool have been tracking Rodrygo since his days at Santos. Though he initially turned down the Reds to join Madrid, the Merseyside club have retained their interest. With possible summer exits for Darwin Núñez or Luis Díaz, Slott could look to Rodrygo as a flexible option across the front three.
His direct style of play and work rate would suit Liverpool’s high-tempo system, and a move to Anfield might finally offer Rodrygo the consistent starting role he’s lacked in Madrid.