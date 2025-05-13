- Home
Real Madrid star Rodrygo could be on his way out as he faces uncertainty under Xabi Alonso's plans and was left out of El Clasico despite being fit.
No Minutes in El Clasico Fuels Exit Talk
Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes did not feature in Sunday’s crucial El Clasico clash against Barcelona, a decision that has intensified speculation about his future at the club. Despite being fit and available, the Brazilian did not get a single minute in what was a decisive match in the La Liga title race — a clear signal that his place in the squad could be in jeopardy.
Uncertainty Grows Ahead of Xabi Alonso’s Arrival
Initial reports of Rodrygo’s potential departure emerged last week, suggesting that the 23-year-old is considering a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Spanish media, Real Madrid are also open to letting him go if he is uncertain about his role under incoming manager Xabi Alonso.
Rodrygo is reportedly seeking assurances from Alonso regarding his role in the team. Without a clear place in the manager-elect’s plans, a swift decision is expected from both parties.
Real Madrid Seeking Quick Resolution
As per Marca, Los Blancos are pushing for a quick resolution to the Rodrygo situation. If the player remains unconvinced about his importance in the squad, the club will not stand in his way. Cadena SER has also corroborated that a move is “expected,” with Rodrygo set to follow other expected departures — including Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Jesus Vallejo — out of the door.
Tactical Shift Limits Rodrygo’s Opportunities
The incoming managerial regime under Xabi Alonso reportedly plans to implement a system with only two forwards — a formation that would see Vinicius Junior and new arrival Kylian Mbappe as the preferred duo. That tactical shift leaves little room for Rodrygo, who could struggle to find minutes or maintain a key role in the new setup.
Premier League Clubs on Alert
Rodrygo’s potential availability is likely to spark interest from top Premier League sides. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Brazilian in the past and remain the most viable options should he leave Madrid.
While Paris Saint-Germain have shown previous interest, their recent spending spree on attacking talent — including Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola — makes a move to France less likely. Rodrygo has also recently turned down overtures from Saudi Arabian clubs.
With the summer transfer window approaching and Xabi Alonso's arrival imminent, a decision on Rodrygo's future is expected in the coming days. If the Brazilian cannot find clarity and confidence in his role at Real Madrid, a high-profile transfer could be on the horizon.