Image Credit : Getty

Rodrygo’s potential availability is likely to spark interest from top Premier League sides. Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Brazilian in the past and remain the most viable options should he leave Madrid.

While Paris Saint-Germain have shown previous interest, their recent spending spree on attacking talent — including Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola — makes a move to France less likely. Rodrygo has also recently turned down overtures from Saudi Arabian clubs.

With the summer transfer window approaching and Xabi Alonso's arrival imminent, a decision on Rodrygo's future is expected in the coming days. If the Brazilian cannot find clarity and confidence in his role at Real Madrid, a high-profile transfer could be on the horizon.