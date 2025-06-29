Benjamin Sesko has long been linked with Arsenal. But with complications piling up, is the North London club now shifting its attention toward Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres?

For nearly a year, Arsenal’s striker search has been led by one name, Benjamin Sesko. The RB Leipzig forward was seen as the Gunners’ top target to fix their long-standing issue up front. But things may be changing now.

Several factors have reportedly made the Sesko deal more difficult. At the top among them are the player’s high wage demands and the need to structure a release clause into any agreement. Arsenal aren't sold on either condition. These hurdles, with growing uncertainty over negotiations, seem to have slowed the club’s push for the Slovenian forward.

Now, focus appears to be shifting toward another name that’s been in the background for a while, Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker, currently at Sporting, has emerged again as a strong option. According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Arsenal are now prepared to raise their bid for Gyokeres, signaling a more serious attempt to get that deal done.

Pre-season is just weeks away, and the clock is ticking. Supporters have grown frustrated, as the lack of a new striker was widely seen as a key reason why Arsenal fell short in the Premier League title race last season. With fixtures fast approaching, fans are expecting action in the market.

Gyokeres may not be an easier signing, but the path appears more manageable than the one with Sesko. Despite Sesko recently following Arsenal on Instagram, a small gesture that grabbed attention, the reality is that progress has stalled.

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal have already made some movement in other areas. The additions of Zubimendi, Norgaard, and Kepa suggest the club is active, but a marquee striker signing remains the missing piece.

At this point, it’s not about fan preference. Whether it’s Sesko or Gyokeres, Arsenal just need to land one of them. The squad needs firepower, and the board can’t afford to drag this any longer.

Who the club signs could define the season ahead. Now it’s just a matter of pulling the trigger.