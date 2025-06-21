3 Midfielders Arsenal Could Target If Thomas Partey Exits This Summer
Thomas Partey’s Arsenal future looks uncertain. With that, here’s a look at three midfielders the Gunners could turn to if they decide to move on from the Ghanaian star.
Douglas Luiz
Arsenal have tried for Douglas Luiz before. Back in 2022, the Gunners launched two bids for the Brazilian, only to be turned down by Aston Villa. Now, with Juventus looking to cut costs, the opportunity could present itself again.
According to Italian outlet TuttoSport, Juve are open to letting Luiz go for as little as €30m, potentially structured as a loan with an obligation to buy. With the Turin club keen to avoid loss, a more affordable deal might tempt Arsenal to reignite their interest.
The 27-year-old was a consistent force in the Premier League during his Villa days, and while his time in Italy hasn't reached those heights, his ability to control games from midfield still appeals. For sporting director Bareta and manager Arteta, the lure of a player they once chased remains strong.
Lucien Agoume
Lucien Agoume might not be the headline name fans are hoping for, but the French midfielder has quietly impressed at Sevilla since his permanent move from Inter Milan. Arsenal were linked with him in the January window earlier this year, and that interest hasn’t completely gone away.
The 23-year-old played 37 matches for Sevilla last season across competitions, showing his durability and work rate in a high-pressure league. Despite scoring just once, his contributions went beyond goals with covering ground, breaking up play, and initiating moves from deep.
Agoume’s journey has included stints at Spezia, Brest, Troyes, and Sevilla. While he never quite broke into Inter’s first team, Sevilla's decision to sign him permanently shows belief in his talent. For Arsenal, he could provide a reliable rotation option with room to grow, especially if Partey leaves a gap in the defensive midfield role.
Christian Norgaard
Christian Norgaard has been one of Brentford’s key figures since their rise to the Premier League. Signed in 2019, the Denmark international played 34 league games last season and continues to be a cornerstone of Brentford’s midfield.
At 31, Norgaard may not be a long-term solution, but he could offer short-term depth and reliability. With two years left on his deal, Brentford might be open to negotiations if Arsenal come knocking.
The Dane’s ability to screen the backline, read danger early, and stay calm under pressure makes him a dependable squad player, particularly useful if Arsenal rotate heavily next season across multiple competitions.