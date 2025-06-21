Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal have tried for Douglas Luiz before. Back in 2022, the Gunners launched two bids for the Brazilian, only to be turned down by Aston Villa. Now, with Juventus looking to cut costs, the opportunity could present itself again.

According to Italian outlet TuttoSport, Juve are open to letting Luiz go for as little as €30m, potentially structured as a loan with an obligation to buy. With the Turin club keen to avoid loss, a more affordable deal might tempt Arsenal to reignite their interest.

The 27-year-old was a consistent force in the Premier League during his Villa days, and while his time in Italy hasn't reached those heights, his ability to control games from midfield still appeals. For sporting director Bareta and manager Arteta, the lure of a player they once chased remains strong.