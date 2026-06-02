Iraq head coach Graham Arnold called his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 draw 'exciting,' saying it's a privilege for his players to face stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. He urged his side to play without fear and 'shock the world'.

Coach Calls Draw an 'Exciting' Opportunity

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has described his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 draw as "exciting", saying his players will relish the chance to face some of the biggest names in world football. Speaking during a press conference after the draw, Arnold said many members of his squad are yet to experience playing against elite stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane, calling it a privilege to share the pitch with such talent. Iraq lost all three of their matches in their previous World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986, and they will now face a daunting challenge in Group I clashes against France, Norway and Senegal in the 2026 edition of the World Cup.

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"For me, it's a group of excitement because a lot of the players have never played against a player of the calibre of Mbappe, Haaland or Mane, so being on the park with them is a privilege," Arnold was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Despite acknowledging the challenge, the Iraq coach struck an optimistic tone, insisting football is ultimately played 11 against 11 and urging his side to approach the tournament without fear. "But at the same time, it's 11 human beings against 11, and we go out there. As long as you're not scared to play and you're excited to play, then let's shock the world," he added.

Iraq's Final Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Fahad Talib (Al Talaba), Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa), Ahmed Basil (Al-Shorta) Defenders: Hussein Ali (Pogon Szczecin), Manaf Younis (Al-Shorta), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor), Rebin Sulaka (Port), Akam Hashem (Al-Zawraa), Merchas Doski (Viktoria Plzen), Ahmed Yahya (Al-Shorta), Zaid Ismail (Al-Talaba), Frans Putros (Persib Bandung), Mustafa Saadoon (Al-Shorta) Midfielders: Amir Al-Ammari (Cracovia), Kevin Yakob (AGF), Zidane Iqbal (Utrecht), Aimar Sher (Sarpsborg), Ibrahim Bayesh (Al-Dhafra), Ahmed Qasem (Nashville SC), Youssef Amyn (AEK Larnaca), Marko Farji (Venezia) Forwards: Ali Jassim (Como), Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich Town), Ali Youssef (Apollon Limassol), Aymen Hussein (Al-Karma), and Mohanad Ali (Dibba). (ANI)