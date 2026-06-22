India's shooters added four more medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026, including a gold for Pritam Kendre in the 10m Air Rifle. The tally rose to 12 medals (5 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze), with India leading the standings.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced another successful outing for the Indian contingent at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, with the country's shooters adding four more medals to their tally over the course of the competition.

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Pritam Kendre Clinches Gold

India's Pritam Kendre clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event with a composed and outstanding performance, earning the country's fifth gold medal of the championship, according to a press release.

Team Events Secure Bronze Medals

India also secured a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team event through the trio of Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat, Parisha Gupta and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, who combined to finish on the podium.

Another bronze medal came in the 25m Pistol Men Junior Team event, where Abhinav Choudhary, Raj Chandra and Jatin delivered a strong team performance to secure a place among the medal winners.

Earlier, Anvii Rathod had added to India's medal tally by winning a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women Junior event. Anvii delivered a composed performance to finish on the podium, further strengthening India's impressive campaign at the championship.

India Dominates Medal Standings

With these four medals, India's overall tally has now risen to 12 medals (5 Gold, 1 Silver and 6 Bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, reflecting its consistency and dominance across both individual and team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026. (ANI)