Iran confirmed its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite regional conflict, with federation president Mehdi Taj stressing it as a “major diplomatic asset.” Conditions include respect for Iran’s anthem, flag, visas, and security assurances.

The president of the Iranian Football Federation said late Saturday that if Iran dropped out of the World Cup, it would deprive the country of a "major diplomatic asset".

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Mehdi Taj was speaking after the federation (FFIRI) said on Saturday that Iran would take part in the men's football showpiece this summer despite the Middle East War, but demanded that joint hosts the United States, Mexico and Canada agree to its conditions.

"If we do not participate in the World Cup, we will lose a major diplomatic asset," Taj said in an interview broadcast late Saturday on state television.

Iran's participation in the tournament has been surrounded by uncertainty since the outbreak of war in February, following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

But on Saturday, the FFIRI said on its official website: "We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account.

"We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions."

Taj has set 10 conditions for attending the global spectacle, seeking assurances over the country's treatment.

The conditions include visas being granted and respect for the national team staff, the team's flag and its national anthem during the tournament, as well as demands for elevated security at airports, hotels and routes to the stadiums where they will play.

World football's governing body FIFA has insisted for weeks that Iran will take part.

Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in Group G.

The Iranians open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)