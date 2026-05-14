A blistering 75 by Tilak Varma and an attacking 48 from Ryan Rickelton powered MI to a six-wicket win over PBKS. Chasing 201, MI's win marked Punjab's fifth straight loss, hurting their playoff hopes in Dharamsala.

A blistering half-century by Tilak Varma and an attacking knock from Ryan Rickelton powered the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Dharamsala on Thursday.

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The defeat marked Punjab Kings' fifth straight loss, leaving them stranded on 13 points, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in on them in the playoff race.

Varma anchored the chase with composure, forging a crucial stand with Will Jacks. He struck a scintillating 75 off 33 balls, while Jacks provided explosive support with 25 off just 10 deliveries.

Mumbai Indians' Chase

Chasing 201, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for the Mumbai Indians, while Arshdeep Singh set the tone with a disciplined opening over, conceding just two runs.

Rickelton broke the shackles in the second over, launching a massive six off Azmatullah Omarzai to kickstart the chase.

The left-hander continued the assault in the next over, taking on Marco Jansen and plundering 15 runs. He continued his aggressive approach in the following over, smashing Xavier Bartlett for 12 runs, while Rohit Sharma struggled to find his timing at the other end.

Rohit Sharma finally found the middle of the bat in the final over of the powerplay, launching Xavier Bartlett for a massive six.

However, in the following over, Omarzai struck straight away, removing the dangerous Rickelton for 48 off 23 runs, bringing Naman Dhir to the crease.

Dhir's stay at the crease was short-lived as Marco Jansen got the better of the right-hander for 9, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.

In the following, Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up struggling Rohit Sharma for 25 off 26, and Sherfane Rutherford joined Varma at the crease.

After 10 overs, the Mumbai Indians reached 89/3, with Tilak Varma and Sherfane Rutherford steadying the innings.

Varma and Rutherford smashed Chahal in his final over, slamming him for 20 runs. The duo added 61 runs for the fourth wicket before Omarzai sent back Rutherford for 20 off 21 balls, bringing Will Jacks to the crease in the 17th over.

Jacks and Varma took on Jansen in the 18th over, smashing him for 22 runs to bring down the equation to 28 off 12 balls.

Will Jacks and Tilak Varma took charge at the death, smashing 13 runs off Arshdeep Singh in the 19th over before hammering 19 runs in the final over to seal the match with one ball to spare.

Punjab Kings' Innings

Earlier in the match, a fluent fifty from Prabhsimran Singh and valuable lower-order contributions helped PBKS post a competitive 200/8 overs against MI.

After being asked to bat, PBKS made a steady start, reaching 16/0 in the first two overs. By the end of the fourth over, the hosts had moved to 31/0, with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh adopting a cautious yet effective approach to keep the scoreboard moving.

In the fifth over, Prabhsimran shifted gears, smashing four boundaries off pacer Shardul Thakur. However, the 50-plus opening stand was broken in the sixth over when Deepak Chahar dismissed Priyansh for 22 off 17 balls. PBKS finished the power play at 55/1.

With his knock of 22, Priyansh Arya became only the second uncapped Indian player to score 350 or more runs in each of his first two IPL seasons, having accumulated 475 runs in 2025 and 357* in 2026, joining Ambati Rayudu, who achieved 356 runs in 2010 and 395 in 2011. Priyansh and Prabhsimran also became the first uncapped pair to aggregate 1000+ partnership runs in IPL (when the score reached 24).

Following Priyansh's departure, Cooper Connolly and Prabhsimran kept the momentum going with steady strike rotation and well-timed boundaries as PBKS reached 89/1 at the halfway stage.

Prabhsimran then raised his second half-century of the season against MI in the 11th over, reaching the milestone stylishly with a six. However, his innings was cut short in the very next over when Shardul Thakur dismissed the right-hander. The PBKS opener struck a fluent 57 off 32 balls.

Prabhsimran (549 in 2025 & 438* in 2026) becomes the third uncapped Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav (2018, 2019, & 2020) and Abhishek Sharma (2022 & 2024) to aggregate 400+ runs in multiple IPL seasons.

The same over brought further trouble for PBKS as Shardul struck again, clean bowling skipper Shreyas Iyer for just four runs, reducing the hosts to 111/3.

PBKS suffered another setback when Raj Bawa bowled Connolly for 21 off the third ball of the 13th over. The pressure mounted further in the next over as Shardul struck again, dismissing Suryansh Shedge for 8, leaving PBKS reeling at 128/5

The wickets kept tumbling as Corbin Bosch struck in the 15th over, trapping Shashank Singh lbw for 2, further denting PBKS' innings as they slipped to 135/6.

After the end of the 16th over, PBKS reached 140/6.

Shardul got his fourth wicket after he clean bowled Marco Jansen for just two runs during the second ball of the 17th over.

During the 18th over, Chahar dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai, who played a fantastic cameo of 17-ball 38 as the hosts reached 166/8.

Towards the end, Vishnu Vinod (15*) and Xavier Bartlett (18*) guided PBKS to cross the 200-run mark as the hosts ended up scoring 200/8 in 20 overs.

For Mumbai, Shardul (4/39), Chahar (2/36), Bosch (1/42), and Raj Bawa (1/11) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)