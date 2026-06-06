The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the Men's T20 event at the 2026 Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. The squad includes Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the Indian squad for the Men's T20 event at the 2026 Asian Games in September-October in Japan. Newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in Japan, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to challenge for a place at the top of the order alongside established batters Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, adding further depth and competition to India's batting lineup. Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September 👏#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

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Squad Composition

India's middle order includes Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and big hitter Shivam Dube. Apart from Sundar, India has opted for three more spinners, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace unit includes Arsdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Jasprit Bumrah's Inclusion

Despite being rested for the upcoming T20I tours of Ireland and England as India prioritises ODI preparations ahead of the 2027 World Cup, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been included in a full-strength Indian squad for the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games. The selectors opted to manage Bumrah's workload during the June-July T20I assignments, but the pace spearhead remains a key part of India's plans and has been named in the 15-member squad for the continental showpiece.

Tournament Schedule and Format

The men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be played in the T20 format, running from September 24 to October 3. A total of 10 teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman, will battle for the gold medal. The tournament will begin with the preliminary qualifying stage from September 24 to 26, before progressing to the quarter-finals on September 28 and 29. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal final will be held on October 3.

India's T20I Squad for Asian Games

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah. (ANI)