BCCI named Shreyas Iyer the new T20I captain for the 2026 England and Ireland tours, with Tilak Varma as his deputy. World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav was dropped, while IPL top-scorer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a maiden call-up.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland in 2026, with Shreyas Iyer appointed as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain for the series.

India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, suffered a major setback after failing to secure a place in the squad for the upcoming T20I tours of England and Ireland.

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Presenting #TeamIndia's newest T20I captain 🇮🇳 Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer as he takes the helm in the shortest format of the game 👏@ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/frfAXAOkTA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

New Faces Earn Maiden Call-up

India's young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who concluded the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the highest run-scorer with 776 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 237.30, has got his maiden Indian call-up, while speedster Prince Yadav has also secured a place in the squad.

Presenting #TeamIndia's T20I squads for the tours of England & Ireland 2026 🇮🇳#ENGvIND | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/f84kSSAIDf — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Squad Composition and Notable Absences

India's top order consists of a pack and explosive batting line-up featuring Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan; the middle order includes Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and big hitter Shivam Dube. Apart from Sundar, India has opted for three more spinners, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, while the pace unit includes Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the T20I tours of Ireland and England. Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav were left out of the squad that won the T20 World Cup.

Tour Itinerary

India plays Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11.

Full Squad Lists

India squad for England tour 2026

India squad for England tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer -captain, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India squad for Ireland tour 2026

India squad for Ireland tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer - captain, Tilak Varma - vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

(ANI)