Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury sustained in the IPL 2026 final. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as his replacement. Kohli's return for the England series remains uncertain.

India's batting heavyweight Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after sustaining a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 last month. Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced him in the squad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also said that Kohli could be fit for India's next ODI assignment, series against England starting July 14, but added that there is still "no clear timeline" from the physios regarding his return to action.

"BCCI Hon. Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia informs that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace the injured Virat Kohli for the #INDvAFG ODI series," BCCI wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The ODI series against Afghanistan will consist of three matches and will start from June 13 onwards after a one-off Test between both sides at New Chandigarh.

'No clear timeline' on Kohli's return

"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the [IPL] finals. We don't know the timelines yet. But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar said.

Kohli's recent form

Kohli now plays only ODI cricket for India, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket. His most recent appearance came in the home series against New Zealand in January. Virat finished the IPL as the fourth-highest run-getter and RCB's top-scorer with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties, with the best score of 105*.

Jaiswal's career at a glance

Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut against England in February 2025, has played four matches in the format so far. He registered his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025.

(ANI)