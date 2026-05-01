Rajasthan Royals, aiming to solidify their playoff spot, face a struggling Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Key matchups include David Miller vs RR, Jofra Archer vs KL Rahul, and a new middle-over battle between Donovan Ferreira and Kuldeep Yadav.

There will be exciting match-ups taking place during the Rajasthan Royals (RR) home Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Jaipur on Friday. Having slipped to seventh after being humiliated both with the bat and ball in two matches against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DC will be aiming to get back on track to secure their fourth win in nine matches. While for RR, sitting at fourth spot with six wins and three losses and 12 points, one more win will only solidify their chances for playoffs even more.

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Will Miller be the 'killer' against RR?

DC finisher David Miller possesses a fine record against the Rajasthan Royals over the years, having played for them as well from 2020-21 seasons. In 12 matches against RR, Miller has made 389 runs in 11 innings at an average of 77.8 and a strike rate of 164.13, including a best score of 68*.

Jofra Archer vs KL Rahul

Archer has been breathing fire in the power play this season, with nine of his 14 wickets coming in this phase. KL has scored 96 runs in nine innings against Jofra at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 135.21, losing his wicket just twice. He has faced off 71 balls against him, scoring 12 fours and three sixes.

A new middle-over match-up

With an unbeaten 52* against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Donovan Ferreira was the star for RR. So far, he has been a revelation for RR down the order, having hit 182 runs in six innings at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties. However, Kuldeep Yadav's spin could be a useful weapon against him, as he has dismissed him twice in nine balls. Ferreira has scored just 15 runs in nine balls against Kuldeep, with two sixes.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad

Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

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