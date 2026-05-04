An explosive 63 off 21 balls from Nicholas Pooran, supported by late contributions from Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram, propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 228/5 against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

An explosive fifty from Nicholas Pooran and a late blitz from Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram cruised Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 228/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Pooran slammed a fluent 63 runs off 21, including 8 sixes, while Singh smashed 40 off 31 balls in the back end, along with Markram. However, MI pulled back things in their favour a bit as they only conceded 22 runs in the final three overs.

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Pooran, Marsh Unleash in Powerplay

Lucknow Super Giants produced a blistering start after being put in to bat by the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in their IPL 2026 clash. Despite losing Josh Inglis early, LSG's innings quickly gathered momentum as Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran took control of the powerplay. The duo stitched together a rapid partnership, with Marsh providing stability while Pooran unleashed a stunning assault on the MI bowlers. The duo slammed MI bowlers all over the park, taking LSG to 90/1 in just 6 overs. Pooran was the standout performer, playing a destructive knock with clean hitting all around the ground. Marsh, meanwhile, played the perfect supporting role, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy pace. LSG dominated the powerplay, posting one of their best starts of the season and putting immediate pressure on the MI attack. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the bowling unit struggled to contain the flow of runs as the pitch offered little assistance, and the batters made full use of the conditions.

Corbin Bosch's Double Blow Halts LSG

Just after the power play, in the seventh over, Nicholas Pooran brought up his first fifty of the season in just 16 balls. However, in the very next over, Corbin Bosch turned the game around by breaking the 94-run second-wicket stand, dismissing Pooran for 63 and bringing captain Rishabh Pant to the crease. Bosch struck again in the same over, delivering a double blow as he also removed Mitchell Marsh for 44. The 94-run partnership between Marsh and Pooran went on to become the second-highest stand for LSG against MI, behind the 109-run partnership between KL Rahul and Pooran for the fourth wicket at the same venue in 2024.

Middle-Order Wobble and Final Push

Pant's lean patch with the bat continued as he was dismissed for just 15 by Will Jacks, paving the way for Akshat Raghuwanshi. Raghuwanshi made an immediate impact, launching a six off his very first delivery, but his stay was brief as Raghu Sharma got the better of him for 11. Himmat Singh and Aiden Markram then steadied the innings, taking LSG forward with a mix of calculated stroke play and steady strike rotation while keeping the scoreboard moving. The duo stitched 68 runs stand for the fifth wicket in just 47 balls to power LSG to 228/5.

MI Bowling Summary

For MI, Corbin Bosch scalped two wickets, while Raghu Sharma, Will Jacks and AM Ghazanfar grabbed a wicket each. (ANI)