Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL clash. Suryakumar Yadav is captaining MI as regular skipper Hardik Pandya misses the match due to illness. Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and opted to field against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday in Mumbai.

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Clash at the Bottom

Two struggling sides meet at the bottom of the table as Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians. It's been a turbulent campaign for both, and another defeat tonight could all but end Mumbai's playoff hopes. Lucknow aren't in a much stronger position either; despite having a game in hand, they sit level on points with Mumbai (4).

Hardik Pandya Misses Out

Mumbai Indians regular skipper Hardik Pandya misses the clash due to illness, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in to lead the side in his absence. "We will look to bowl first. (Any particular reason?) Nothing, it looks good. It's a little humid also tonight. There's no wind. In the second innings, we saw what happened here in the last 2-3 games. So it became a little better. So just want to take advantage and give it to the bowlers. He's (Hardik) not well tonight, so just going into his shoes. But yeah, the rest, everything is fine. There's definitely Cobin Bosch coming in for Trent Boult, and also our very own Rohit Sharma is back," MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav said during the toss.

"We would have done the same. It is a good wicket to bat on, and you can chase any target. A lot of reflection. It has been a tough season for us, no running away from that. Everyone knows how passionate he (Sanjeev Goenka) is about the game and his team; hopefully, we can do it for the owner and our fans. Records help, but when you are clearing your mindset, everything comes together. Inglis comes in, Mukul goes out, and Raghuwanshi comes in, bowling. We will decide later," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said.

Teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult. (ANI)