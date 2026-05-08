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Inside IPL Star Prince Yadav’s Village Residence With Minimal Comforts & His Only Luxury Car Purchase [PHOTOS]
Prince Yadav’s Ghaziabad residence is far from glamorous. A grounded setup with simple amenities reflects the IPL pacer’s lifestyle, here’s a closer look inside his understated home.
Village Roots, Basic Setup
Prince Yadav’s base remains his family house in Dariyapur Khurd near Ghaziabad. The property is modest, built decades ago, with plain brick walls and open courtyards. No flashy interiors, just functional spaces that reflect his grounded lifestyle.
Living Room Essentials
The living room is simple: wooden chairs, a steel almirah, and a small television set. No designer furniture or luxury décor. It’s a space where family gathers, but it’s stripped down to bare essentials.
Outdoor Space
Outside, the house has an open yard where his SUV is parked. The Toyota Fortuner is his only big splurge, standing out against the otherwise simple surroundings. The yard doubles as a casual practice spot, with nets occasionally set up for bowling drills.
Bedroom and Comforts
Prince’s bedroom is minimal, with a single bed, a ceiling fan, and basic storage. A small study table sits in the corner, where he keeps cricket gear and notes. No air‑conditioning, just the basics to keep life uncomplicated.
Gym Corner Added
One modern touch is a small gym setup in the house. A few weights, resistance bands, and a treadmill occupy a corner. It’s not a professional gym, but enough for him to maintain pace training when away from Lucknow camps.
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