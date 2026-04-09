Delhi Capitals now hold the unfortunate record for the most one-run defeats in IPL history, suffering their fourth such loss. The latest came in a dramatic final-ball thriller against Gujarat Titans, losing by a single run in the ongoing season.

DC's Unwanted Record

Delhi Capitals (DC) hold the unwanted record for the most one-run defeats in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Having suffered four such heartbreaks, against Chennai Super Kings (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2021), and their most recent came against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL on Wednesday here.

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In a nail-biting IPL 2026 clash, the Gujarat Titans edged out the Delhi Capitals by just 1 run. Needing two runs off the final delivery, DC's David Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Gujarat Titans' Thrilling Finishes

Titans have pulled off several such thrilling victories in IPL history, with some of their narrowest wins coming by razor-thin margins. This was their closest margin against the Capitals by just 1 run, while other tight finishes include a 6-run win over the Mumbai Indians (2024), 7 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (2023), and an 8-run triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (2022).

Impact on Points Table

Following this match, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. DC's winning start to the season comes to an end.

DC vs GT playing 11s

Delhi Capitals playing 11

KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar. Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.

Gujarat Titans playing 11

Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma. Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.

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