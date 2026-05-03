Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. The in-form PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, are near the playoffs, while GT has had an inconsistent season, winning five and losing four matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS is just a couple of wins away from sealing a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans have been inconsistent this season, winning five and losing four of their nine matches under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Forgetting their one-off loss to the Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers PBKS will aim to get back to their sensational form.

What the Captains Said

"It looks beautiful, some grass on the wicket and some bounce considering it is black soil. We have played on this before. Xavier comes in, and Vyshak comes in on the bowling side. It is not frustration; it is an intense league. We have to travel and come up fresh in every game. It is just another game, and we will put our best foot forward," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

"We are gonna bowl first. We have been chasing well in the past few games, and our bowling is doing well, so we will continue that momentum. We spoke about our middle order finishing the game, and the way Rahul bhai did it was amazing. There is something in it initially for the bowlers. It is all about peaking at the right time, we are doing that, and I still think our best game is yet to come. One change - Sandhu makes his debut," Shubman Gill said.

Teams

Teams: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra.

(ANI)