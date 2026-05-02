A disciplined bowling performance led by Anshul Kamboj (3 wickets) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 159/7. Despite Naman Dhir's 57, MI faltered after a strong start, setting CSK a target of 160 to win in Chennai.

A disciplined, all-round bowling effort from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept Mumbai Indians (MI) in check, restricting them to 159/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Chennai on Saturday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mumbai Indians were well placed at 90/2 after the first 10 overs, but their innings lost momentum in the latter half as they managed just 69 runs in the next 10 overs while losing five wickets. Skipper Hardik Pandya struggled throughout his stay at the crease, but it was Naman Dhir's 57 that stood out in the end for MI, which helped the visitors reach 159 in their 20 overs. CSK will require 160 runs in 120 balls to grab their fourth win of the season.

MI's Shaky Start and Powerplay Recovery

MI opted to bat first but had a shaky start against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The openers struggled to get going as CSK's bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay. Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj were on the money in the first two overs, and the latter also accounted for Will Jacks. Jacks fell early for just 1 off 5 balls, putting MI under immediate pressure at the top.

Ryan Rickelton provided some early momentum with a counter-attacking 37 off 24 balls, hitting five sixes to push the scoring rate. MI counterattacked and ended up scoring 57 runs in the power play as they hit 7 sixes. The pair stitched together a brisk 50+ stand for the second wicket and laid the platform nicely.

Dhir Anchors as Middle Order Stumbles

Naman Dhir got a reprieve on 19 in the 7th over off Noor Ahmad, but Rickelton fell to him in the same over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav on the crease. The middle order saw some resistance from Dhir, who played a crucial knock. His approach helped stabilise the innings after early setbacks.

Yadav was off to a good start but was once again sent back to the pavilion by Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21 in the 11th over, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease. Varma stayed steady, playing a supporting role at the other end, while Dhir took MI's innings forward. Mumbai Indians stood at 106/3 in 12 overs, with Dhir anchoring the innings. While the run rate remained healthy at over 8 per over.

CSK Bowlers Dominate at the Death

However, in the following over, Noor got the better of Varma, for 5, who was struggling to put bat on ball, and Hardik Pandya joined Dhir in the middle. As MI was looking to shift gears, Jamie Overton, after being smashed for a six, removed Dhir for a well-made 57, bringing Robin Minz to the crease.

Minz's stay at the crease was also very short as Anshul Kamboj cleaned him up in the following over for 5. MI lost their track in the back end as they only managed to score 39 runs in the final five overs, finishing on 159/7.

Kamboj once again led the charge with the ball for CSK, claiming three wickets, while Ahmad picked up two, and Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton chipped in with a wicket apiece. (ANI)