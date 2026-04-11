MI batting coach Kieron Pollard stated Will Jacks will join the squad soon for IPL 2026. He backed Jasprit Bumrah amid scrutiny, discussed the upcoming RCB match, and hailed Rohit Sharma for his 15-year tenure with the franchise.

Will Jacks to join Mumbai Indians soon

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Kieron Pollard has expressed confidence that England all-rounder Will Jacks will join the squad soon, ahead of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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Speaking during a pre-match press conference, Pollard clarified that he was not aware of any specific fitness concerns surrounding Jacks, while maintaining that the team is prepared with a strong squad depth in his absence. "We're expecting Will Jacks very soon. As you alluded to, fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that. We are a team made up of over 20 members. And at this point, he's not here. But we'll be here soon," Pollard said. The former West Indies all-rounder also backed Jacks to make an immediate impact upon his return, highlighting his all-round capabilities with both bat and ball. "And hopefully when he's here as well, his economy will be low, he will get wickets, and he will score runs just for you," he added.

Pollard backs world-class Bumrah

Pollard also backed Jasprit Bumrah amid scrutiny over his forgetful spell against Rajasthan Royals, highlighting the evolving dynamics of T20 cricket where economy rates often outweigh wicket-taking. "When you look at T20 cricket now, the way that it's going, you can't really think much about wickets. If you watch even the game that is being played presently, the power play has gone for over 100 runs. So, again, sometimes the best form of attack is also defence. And, you know, we're not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah. He's a world-class bowler. He has done it time and time again, you know, for India. And also for the Mumbai Indians. And, again, when the time comes to get wickets, he'll get wickets. If not, and he's economical, we'll accept that as well," Pollard said.

'All contests are spicy'

Speaking on the upcoming contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Pollard underlined that every match in the Indian Premier League carries equal significance, with teams focusing on securing crucial points rather than dwelling on the opposition. "In terms of the RCB, for me, I think this is the IPL. All contests are spicy. All contests are ones that you look forward to. Because the main thing is two points at play. So for us, we don't look too much into the opposition. We just try to come out and play good cricket as much as possible. And hopefully at the end, the result, you know, sort of goes our way," he added.

Praise for 'legend' Rohit Sharma

Pollard heaped praise on Rohit Sharma as the veteran completed 15 years with the franchise, calling it a rare and remarkable achievement in modern cricket. "Rohit Sharma, yes, celebrated 15 years, you know, as a Mumbai Indian player. That's an achievement, you know, for him. Or any individual. Two, being one franchise for 15 years, not many people can say that. Luckily enough, I can say that. But he has been a great leader for us, you know, over time. He was a great leader for Indian cricket. He has been a legend in his own right. And as I told you, long may that continue for him. And we continue to reap the rewards of his success. And as I said, we are happy to have him in our dressing room," Pollard said.

(ANI)