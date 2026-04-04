RCB's Jitesh Sharma dismisses the 'defending champions' tag as 'irrelevant' for IPL 2026, stating the team is 'chasing' the title. He also lauded the Impact Player rule for giving more opportunities to Indian players on the bench.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma on Saturday said the defending champions tag is "irrelevant" as the team focuses on chasing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of RCB's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sharma quoted RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat, saying, "Frankly speaking, it is irrelevant. As our director of cricket, Mo Bobat, said, we are not defending, we are chasing the title. This is a new season, we have to start one game again at a time, but with the confidence of what we have achieved."

On the Impact Player Rule

Addressing questions around the Impact Player rule in a cash-rich league, the RCB keeper-batter said, "If you ask me personally, I think it's a good thing. Our Indian players are getting one more chance, so why not? Someone who is on the bench is getting an opportunity, so I am happy for that."

The Impact Player rule was introduced in the IPL in 2023. It allows teams to substitute one player during a match from four named substitutes, giving them tactical flexibility to replace a batsman, bowler, or all-rounder based on match situations.

Team Preparation and Strategy

Speaking about the team's preparation, Jitesh Sharma said, "First day we took a break, did recovery like swimming and gym. Then we played a very high-intensity practice game where we tried to create pressure situations. We are trying to replicate whatever can happen in a match, so that tactically and mentally we are prepared for anything."

IPL 2026 Campaign

The defending champions have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a fantastic note. RCB thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the tournament opener. Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 38-ball 69, including five fours and as many sixes, that helped his side to chase down the challenging target of 202 runs in 15.4 overs.

On Sunday, the defending champions will next face struggling Chennai Super Kings, who have lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)