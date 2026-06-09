Virat Kohli shared an emotional post after RCB won its second consecutive IPL title in 2026, defeating Gujarat Titans. Kohli's unbeaten 75 anchored the chase in the final, sealing a historic victory for the Rajat Patidar-led side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli reflected on the franchise's successful IPL 2026 campaign with an emotional post on X, days after the team defended its IPL title with a commanding victory over Gujarat Titans in the final.

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RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL crown after defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, becoming only the third team in tournament history after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to successfully defend the title.

Kohli's Emotional 'Homecoming' Post

Sharing a video on X, Kohli looked back on the team's journey through the season and highlighted the bond within the squad.

"Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because... this place is HOME!" Kohli wrote.

Clinical RCB Outclass Gujarat in Final

The Rajat Patidar-led side produced a clinical all-round performance in the final. After restricting the Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in 20 overs, RCB chased down the target with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. Kohli once again played a decisive role in the title-winning campaign, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, studded with nine fours and three sixes. His knock ensured RCB crossed the finish line comfortably despite a late fightback from Gujarat.

Gujarat Titans' Innings

Earlier, Gujarat struggled for momentum after being put into bat. Washington Sundar top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 20. RCB's bowling attack was led by Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) providing crucial breakthroughs.

RCB's Championship Chase

In reply, RCB got off to a brisk start through a 62-run opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli. While Gujarat clawed their way back into the contest by reducing RCB to 132/5, Kohli remained unbeaten to guide his side to another historic title.

Kohli's Prolific Season

The veteran batter enjoyed another prolific season, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Kohli amassed 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, registering one century and five half-centuries, with a highest score of 105 not out. (ANI)