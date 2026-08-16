For 26 years, Bangladesh has been playing Test cricket, and a win in Australia always seemed like a distant dream. But now, the script has completely flipped. On their 2026 tour, Bangladesh has pulled off a historic victory against Australia on their own soil.

The Bangladesh Cricket Team has done the unthinkable. For the first time ever, they have won a Test match against Australia on Australian soil. On Sunday, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, the team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto secured a massive nine-wicket victory on the fourth day of the match. This incredible achievement has sent waves of celebration through the Bangladesh cricket community.

Honestly, nobody expected Bangladesh to win this match. The start of their 2026 Australian tour was shaky, and everyone assumed the Test series would be another washout. Just last week, at the very same Darwin ground, Bangladesh lost a practice match to a Cricket Australia XI by 54 runs. After such a defeat, this comeback win is nothing short of unbelievable.

A Shocking Defeat for Australia

This is a huge upset for Australia, currently the number one team in Test cricket. They lost to Bangladesh in their own backyard. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat first. The Aussies were all out for just 198 in their first innings.

In reply, Bangladesh put up a massive 426. Australia managed 284 in their second innings, and Bangladesh then easily chased down the target, scoring 57 runs for the loss of just one wicket to seal the win.

A New Record for Bangladesh

With this win, Bangladesh has set a new record among Asian teams. They have become the fastest to secure a Test victory on Australian soil. For comparison, Pakistan got their first win in their seventh Test match in Australia. India had to wait for their 12th Test, and Sri Lanka for their 15th.

This nine-wicket victory is also Bangladesh's second-largest win in Test cricket history, after their 10-wicket win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2024. In fact, since 1995, Australia has only lost at home to two Asian Test-playing nations: India and now, Bangladesh.