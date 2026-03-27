KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH in Bengaluru. The match was approved after extensive stadium renovations following a stampede incident in 2025.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, former Indian cricketer and President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Friday.

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IPL Opener Gets Green Light

The IPL 2026 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium will kick off on March 28, with defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Karnataka government gave the nod to conduct IPL matches at the venue after months of uncertainty owing to the stampede on June 4, 2025.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Undergoes Major Overhaul

KSCA has been carrying out extensive renovations at the venue, including the installation of new entry gates, widening existing ones, and upgrading peripheral infrastructure. It includes new walkways, a holding area near the former National Cricket Academy facility, and dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency services.

Renovations began in mid-December last year after KSCA elections, which saw former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected as president. KSCA officials have maintained close coordination with state authorities to ensure all procedural requirements were met.

Teams Gear Up for High-Stakes Clash

Having clinched their maiden IPL title last year, RCB head into the new season as one of the frontrunners, though Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to pose a serious challenge. Hyderabad boast a formidable batting lineup featuring explosive players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy.

RCB, meanwhile, will rely on the experience and firepower of stars such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. Both teams will be eager to start their campaigns on a winning note.