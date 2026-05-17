Venkatesh Iyer, Player of the Match for his 73*, reflects on his performance that helped RCB beat PBKS by 23 runs. The win also made RCB the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Iyer was pleased to finally get a proper opportunity.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer reflected on his match-winning, unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), saying he was pleased to finally get a proper opportunity with the bat and make it count in his team's victory. RCB became the first team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to qualify for the playoffs after defeating PBKS by 23 runs in a run fest at the HPCA Stadium here on Sunday.

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'Pleased to finally get a proper opportunity'

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Venkatesh said he was happy to finally get a proper opportunity with the bat and contribute to the team's win. "Today is the first time I got to properly bat. That was the pleasing thing, and getting two points of course," the all-rounder said.

Reflecting on his stint with RCB this season, the all-rounder praised the franchise's professional environment and coaching setup. "They welcomed me very well. Obviously, it's a very professional setup. Credit to Mo (Bobat), Andy (Flower) and DK (Dinesh Karthik). The brand of cricket that RCB plays is something that excites me a lot," he said.

Venkatesh, who has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also spoke about his emotional connection with his former team while acknowledging his comfort in the current setup. "Obviously, I played for KKR so there is an emotional bond, but I really feel at home here," he added.

He admitted that limited opportunities had been frustrating, but said he understood the team combination decisions on the successful side. "I'll be lying if I said I wasn't frustrated because I wanted to play. But I do understand that this is a champion team and to tinker with the combination isn't always right," Venkaresh said.

Credits Virat Kohli for support

The all-rounder also credited Virat Kohli for helping him settle at the crease after a slow start. "It was scratchy at the start, but I was lucky to be batting with Virat Kohli. The mindset shift that he's able to communicate with you... All the legends of the game, one good thing is they know how to communicate," he said.

He further added that taking time to adjust after a long break helped him capitalise once he got used to the wicket. "I played after a long time and needed a few balls to get into the groove. Once I understood the wicket and had the freedom to go after the bowling, it was good for me," Venkatesh added.

Punjab Kings' struggle continues

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS suffered their sixth consecutive defeat when they failed to chase a 223-run target after a poor outing from the top-order batters. Chasing a daunting target of 223, PBKS desperately needed a blazing start from their top order, but the innings unravelled early with wickets falling in quick succession. Priyansh Arya miscued one to mid-on, Prabhsimran Singh edged to first slip, and skipper Shreyas Iyer nicked behind to leave Punjab reeling in the powerplay.

Now, PBKS desperately need to win their next match against the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. (ANI)