Paralympic gold medallist Praveen Kumar will be conferred with the Padma Shri on May 25, 2026. The world No. 1 para high jumper is being recognised for his contribution to sports after winning gold at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

Paralympic gold medallist high jumper Praveen Kumar will be conferred with the Padma Shri during the first Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the country's prestigious civilian honours.

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A Decorated Career

The world No. 1 para high jumper is being recognised for his outstanding contribution to sports after a remarkable rise in international para athletics. Born with a physical disability, Praveen first won silver in the men's high jump T64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 before upgrading it to gold at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 with a personal-best leap of 2.08 metres. His success in Tokyo earned him the Arjuna Award in 2021, while the Paris triumph saw him receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in January 2025.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shared a post on X and wrote, "Praveen Kumar, world No. 1 para high jumper and Paralympic gold medallist, will be honoured with the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to sports. Born with a physical disability, he rose through determination and scientific training to become one of India's most successful para-athletes, winning medals at the Paralympic Games, World Championships, and Asian Para Games, while setting multiple Asian records. His achievements have broken barriers between para and able-bodied athletics and continue to inspire young athletes across the country."

Early Life and Beginnings

Born in 2003, Praveen initially played volleyball during his school days before deciding to switch to high jump. His teacher was initially reluctant to allow him to compete, fearing he might get injured because of his leg condition. Despite the doubts, Praveen competed in the able-bodied category and won gold.

His mother, Nirdoshi Devi, recalled an early prediction about her son's future and said in the MHA video, "Once a sage met us in the market and said that Praveen had the feet of copper. He would make India proud. I have only given him birth. But actually, he is the son of the nation, born to bring glory to India."

About the Padma Awards

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Award Categories

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order, and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. (ANI)