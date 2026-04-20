Mumbai Indians registered a dominant 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. Tilak Varma's spectacular maiden century (101*) propelled MI to 199/5. In response, GT were bundled out for just 100, with Ashwani Kumar taking four wickets.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) after an all-round performance, with Tilak Varma's maiden IPL century powering them to a strong total before the bowlers dismantled the opposition's batting lineup in the IPL 2026 clash on Monday night.

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Gujarat Titans' Chase Collapses

Chasing 200 for win, Gujarat got off to a disastrous start as opener Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for a golden duck. The left-handed batter fell to Jasprit Bumrah on the very first ball of the innings.

In the very next over, skipper Pandya trapped LBW wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler for just five runs, leaving GT reeling at 19/2.

At the end of four overs, Gujarat had moved to 35/2.

In the fourth ball of the fifth over, left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar claimed the key wicket of captain Shubman Gill for 14. By the end of six overs, GT had limped to 45/3.

Gujarat's troubles deepened as Mitchell Santner made a double breakthrough in the eighth over. The left-arm spinner first dismissed Washington Sundar for 26 and then sent Glenn Phillips back for 6, reducing Gujarat to 56/5.

At the end of the 10th over, the hosts were struggling at 71/5.

The wickets continued to tumble for Gujarat as Ashwani Kumar struck again, removing Rahul Tewatia for eight. With that dismissal, GT slipped further to 79/6 after 11 overs.

In the 13th over, Ashwani struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Rashid Khan for 4 and Shahrukh Khan for 17, as Gujarat were reduced to 86/8.

In the 16th over, AM Ghazanfar claimed a double strike, dismissing Kagiso Rabada for 12 and Mohammed Siraj for a duck, as Gujarat were bowled out for 100. The hosts eventually suffered a comprehensive 99-run defeat in the one-sided contest.

For Mumbai, Ashwani claimed a four-wicket haul (4/24). Ghazanfar (2/17) and Santner (2/16) took two wickets apiece.

Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Lifts Mumbai Indians

Earlier, a blistering maiden IPL ton by Tilak Varma took the MI to a strong total of 199/5. Sent into bat by Gujarat, the five-time champion endured a shaky start.

Rabada Rattles MI's Top Order

Their struggles began in the second over when opener Danish Malewar was trapped LBW by Kagiso Rabada for only two runs.

While MI reached 21/1 by the end of the third over, Rabada struck again, removing the previous match's centurion, Quinton de Kock, for 13.

By the fifth over, the MI were reeling at 32/2. Rabada's dominance continued in the sixth over as he claimed his third victim, clean bowled Suryakumar Yadav for 15. This crucial breakthrough left the MI at 46/3 by the end of the power play, firmly putting the five-time champions on the back foot.

Tilak's Century Powers Late Surge

By the 10th over, Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma had stabilised the innings, pushing the score to 75/3. However, just as the duo began to shift the momentum, Prasidh Krishna broke the stand in the 13th over. The speedster claimed the vital wicket of Dhir, who fell for a brisk 45 off 32 deliveries--an innings punctuated by six boundaries and a six.

After the end of the 16th over, Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya took their side to 126/4.

Mumbai then shifted gears as Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya launched a late-innings assault. The pair took 15 runs off Rashid Khan in the 17th over before ruthlessly dismantling Ashok Sharma for 26 runs in the 18th. This explosive surge propelled MI to 167/4, with Tilak reaching a well-earned half-century off just 33 deliveries during the mayhem.

Mohammed Siraj broke the dangerous 81-run stand after he dismissed skipper Hardik Panyda for 15 runs during the 19th over as MI reached 177/5.

Tilak Varma saved his most explosive hitting for the final over, plundering 22 runs off Prasidh Krishna to reach a century in only 45 balls. His blistering 101--which included eight boundaries and seven massive sixes--anchored a remarkable recovery.

On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer for Gujarat, spearheading the attack with figures of 3/33. Mohammed Siraj remained disciplined with 1/25. Prasidh Krishna proved expensive, ending with 1/54. (ANI)