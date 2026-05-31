Former Australian captain David Warner is facing severe criticism after being charged with a mid-range drink-driving offense. A subsequent Instagram post, where he jokingly referred to his daughter as his "designated driver," has been slammed by road safety advocates as tone-deaf and a trivialization of a serious crime.

The former Australia captain and flamboyant opener, David Warner, has come under heavy fire from road safety advocates and members of the public after posting an Instagram photo with her daughter, with many perceived as trivialising his recent drink-driving offence.

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Warner came under scrutiny after he was caught by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Easter for a mid-range drink-driving offence. The 39-year-old was on a short break during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, where he was leading Karachi Kings as captain. According to reports, David Warner returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.05 in New South Wales.

Later, the former Australian captain was asked to face legal consequences for his actions, with his lawyer, Bobby Hill, confirming at a court mention on May 7, 2026, that Warner would ‘accept responsibility’ for the offence. However, David Warner is expected to attend the next hearing at Downing Centre Local Court on June 24.

Also Read: David Warner, Ravi Shastri Backs Virat Kohli to Play 2027 World Cup if “Hunger and Desire” Remain

Warner’s ‘Designated Driver’ Post With Daughter Goes Viral

David Warner has been active on social media, especially Instagram, where the former Australian captain frequently shares glimpses into his family life and post-match reflections. However, this specific post, intended to be light-hearted, backfired spectacularly.

Warner posted a picture with her daughter, intending to make a playful joke about his travel arrangement, but the context and timing came shortly after a serious brush with the law. Taking to his Instagram story, Warner shared the image with the caption:

“My DD [designated driver] for the day.”

Warner appeared to have severely misjudged the public mood. By attempting to frame his situation around his drink and drive as a humorous moment with his child, he triggered a strong criticism from the advocates of road safety, slamming the post as "tone-deaf" and a dangerous trivialisation of a criminal offence.

The former Australian cricketer uses social media to engage with his global fanbase through personal, often humorous content, including family videos, dance clips, and behind-the-scenes reflections.

‘People Need a Wake-Up Call’: Warner Slammed for Lack of Responsibility

The advocates of road safety took offence to David Warner’s Instagram post, wherein he attempted to make light of his legal predicament. The high-profile figures were quick to call out the cricketer for his lack of judgment.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Drive to Survive founder Ian Luff stated that public figures like athletes carry responsibility because their actions influence fans, while criticising Warner's post as insensitive and arguing that instead of joking about legal issues, sports stars should set a better example and show accountability.

“People look up to high-profile sportspeople and have an expectation that their behaviour sets an example," Luff said.

"People need a wake-up call and public figures should be setting a better example, not dismissing it." he added.

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This was not the first time David Warner landed in legal trouble and faced criticism for it. Back in 2018, the veteran Australian batter was a central figure in the infamous 2018 Australian ball‑tampering scandal, where he received a one‑year ban from international and domestic cricket for his role in the incident alongside teammates, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Road Safety Advocate Calls Out Warner’s Attitude

Victims' advocate Howard Brown slammed the former Australian captain for his dismissive approach, arguing that such behaviour undermines the ongoing efforts to combat road trauma.

"We're trying to save people's lives, and he is thinking the whole thing is a great joke," Brown told The Daily Mail.

Brown's criticism highlights the disconnect between the cricketer’s online humour and the severe consequences of drink-driving, as David Warner now faces the sobering reality of the courtroom, where his attempt to frame a serious safety violation as a joke has significantly heightened the public and professional pressure surrounding his upcoming appearance.

David Warner’s lawyer admitted that the decision to drive was ‘reckless’ and ‘foolish,’ acknowledging that the cricketer fully understands the gravity of the situation and the public disappointment caused by his action.

The former Australian cricketer is likely to appear at Downing Centre Local Court for a formal hearing next month, where he is expected to enter a formal guilty plea and face sentencing for the mid-range drink-driving offence.

Also Read: Ex-Aussie cricketer David Warner arrested for drink driving in Sydney