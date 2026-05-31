Iran's women's volleyball team won the 2026 CAVA Championship for the second time in a row. The team, congratulated by Ambassador Mohammad Fathali, defeated Kazakhstan 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu, completing an unbeaten tournament run.

The Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, met with the country's women volleyball team and congratulated them for clinching the 2026 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Championship in Kathmandu. Notably, the win marked Iran women team's second consecutive title victory.

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Embassy Celebrates Historic Win

In an X post on Sunday, the Embassy of Iran in India said that Ambassador Mohammad Fathali met Iran's women's volleyball team in Kathmandu, Nepal, and extended his best wishes for their success. "Dr. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of IRAN to INDIA & Accredited to NEPAl, met with members of Iran's national women's volleyball team in Kathmandu- Nepal, and wished them success," the post read.

The Embassy of Iran in India celebrated Iran's women's volleyball team for making history by winning a second consecutive Central Asian championship, praising their determination, passion, and title-winning performance. "Pride, zeal and another golden cup: Iran's history-making women's volleyball double championship at the 2026 Central Asian Games," it said.

Iran's Dominant Performance in Final

Iran completed an unbeaten run to win the 2026 CAVA Women's Volleyball Championship, defeating Kazakhstan 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21) in the gold medal match held in Kathmandu, according to Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim.

After Kazakhstan levelled the match by winning the second set, Iran bounced back strongly, dominating the third and fourth sets to clinch the title and finish the tournament with a flawless 6-0 record. The team had already remained unbeaten in the group stage and maintained their momentum through the knockout rounds to secure the regional championship.

Top Scorers

Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini top-scored for Iran in the final with 15 points, followed by Elaheh Poorsaleh Shahdehsari with 14 points and Reyhane Karimi with 11 points. (ANI)