Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has confirmed he will miss the upcoming IPL 2026 clashes against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The Australian is rehabilitating from a back injury and is targeting the April 25 game against RR.

Cummins targets April 25 for return

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pat Cummins has confirmed that he will not play the upcoming Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2026 clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 18. The veteran Australian player has also ruled himself out of the SRH's match against the Delhi Capitals on April 21. The development was confirmed after he replied to a fan on his Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad skipper Cummins added that he is targeting the April 25 clash against the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. The Australian Test and ODI skipper further revealed he is flying back on April 17 to join the squad. "Fly back Friday. Aiming for 25th vs RR," Cummins replied to fans on Instagram.

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Rehabilitating from back injury

Cummins, who is the designated captain of SRH in the IPL, is rehabilitating from a back injury. Notably, the pacer has left the IPL 2026 camp and returned to Australia to undergo a final scan on his back injury, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

Cummins has been largely inactive since July last year--apart from featuring in a single Ashes Test in Adelaide--and earlier said that he has resumed bowling in the nets and is gradually building up his workload as part of a structured rehabilitation plan.

Ishan Kishan to lead SRH

In place of Cummins, the Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan is the skipper for SRH in the 2026 season.

SRH's current season performance

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based franchise has secured two wins in five matches in the IPL 2026 season. SRH have lost three games and are having four points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.576. (ANI)