Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, last year's runners-up Punjab Kings remain unbeaten in IPL 2026. Iyer, with 203 runs so far, has been instrumental, while Prabhsimran Singh has also been in red-hot form, helping PBKS top the points table.

Last year's runners-up, Punjab Kings, are unbeaten in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and the credit should be given to the solid leadership of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer seems to have unlocked a new gear ever since joining Punjab Kings, and after falling short at the final hurdle in the IPL 2025, the PBKS skipper is determined to go one better this season. Fondly known as 'Sarpanch' among the fans of Punjab Kings, the skipper has made 203 runs in four innings so far this year at an astonishing average of 67.67 and strike rate of 187.96. He has hit 14 sixes and as many fours in this season so far.

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Iyer on 'Sarpanch' Moniker

Speaking on JioStar's 'Believe', PBKS Captain opened up on how the title of 'Sarpanch' has sat with him since joining the franchise. "I love it. I was clueless at the start of my journey with Punjab Kings about how the 'Sarpanch' tag came up and what it meant. But later, when I asked a couple of my teammates, they explained that 'Sarpanch' means the head of a family, a group, or even a district. That gave me clarity, and from there onwards, my journey started," he said.

PBKS Dominate Standings

Punjab Kings are the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 and currently stand at the top of the points table with nine points in five matches. Their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out, and one point was given to each side. That was the only point KKR have earned this season as they are currently at the bottom of the table with five defeats in six matches. The uncapped Indian batter, Prabhsimran Singh, has also been in red-hot form for the Punjab Kings with 211 runs so far in this season. Opening the batting for PBKS, the destructive batter has made runs at an average of over 70 and a strike rate of 172. He has hit 22 fours and 11 sixes so far. (ANI)