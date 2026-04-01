RR performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri has dismissed concerns over player form for IPL 2026, stating the team is focused on maintaining a high-tempo approach. He noted that in a high-risk game, individual scores are not a worry for the management.

Rajasthan Royals performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri has downplayed concerns around individual form, asserting that the team remains focused on maintaining a high-tempo approach in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

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Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians, Lahiri said the evolving nature of T20 cricket demands a different perspective on performance. "The game has changed so much that what you call concern is not a concern for us at all. We look at the tempo of the team. Starting from Sooryavanshi, there is a tempo at which players are playing. In that high-risk environment, people will get out. What is important is whoever contributes on the day carries the innings forward. That's exactly what Dhruv, Jaiswal and Vaibhav did in our last match," he said.

Focus on Team Tempo Over Individual Form

The Royals coach made it clear that the team management is not worried about the form of key players like Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag. "We don't have any concerns about Hetmyer or Riyan's form. We can't get too worried about such things. We are in a good space," Lahiri noted.

He also stressed that coaches play a limited role in player performance, focusing instead on helping players rediscover their best rhythm. "If coaches start taking credit, we are being very stupid. Our job is to help players get back to their best batting flow," he added.

Lahiri further revealed that specific training sessions have been conducted with players to fine-tune their approach. "We've worked with them in certain areas, and I'm glad Dhruv is doing really well. Riyan is also batting well but has been a bit unlucky. It's only been two games--he started well in the first match. Hopefully, both will have a good tournament for us," he said.

Upcoming Clash in Guwahati

RR will be aiming to make a hat-trick of wins when they meet five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Guwahati on Tuesday. On the other hand, MI will be aiming to bounce back after a loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar. (ANI)