Rajasthan Royals traded Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals for Donovan Ferreira. In a major shuffle, RR also traded captain Sanju Samson to CSK for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has been traded from SRH to LSG.
Blockbuster Trade: Samson to CSK, RR acquire Jadeja and Curran
In one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history, RR have also traded long-time captain and leading run-scorer Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings. In return, RR have acquired CSK stalwart Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Sam Curran. Samson, who has been central to RR since 2013 and led them to the 2022 final, will join CSK at his existing price of ₹18 crore. Jadeja's revised fee is ₹14 crore, while Curran moves to RR at ₹2.4 crore.
Mohammed Shami Traded to Lucknow Super Giants
Another major trade saw veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), retaining his existing fee of Rs 10 crore. Shami boasts of vast IPL experience, having represented KKR, DC, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and SRH across 119 matches, claiming 133 wickets at an average of 28.18.