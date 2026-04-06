After two straight wins in IPL 2026, Punjab Kings' spin coach Sairaj Bahutule credits their success to a positive team environment. He also praised the Impact Player rule, young all-rounder Cooper Connolly, and captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership.

After finishing as runners-up last season, Punjab Kings have carried their momentum into the IPL 2026 with two consecutive wins, and their spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule believes a positive dressing-room atmosphere is playing a key role in their early success.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Bahutule highlighted the team's steady approach and strong internal culture. "Since last year itself the environment has been fabulous, and we're just moving ahead slowly and steadily into the tournament," he said. A former India international who featured in Tests and ODIs, Bahutule has become a familiar figure in the domestic coaching circuit. At Punjab Kings, he is part of an experienced support staff led by head coach Ricky Ponting, alongside Brad Haddin and James Hopes.

On the Impact Player Rule

Reflecting on the Impact Player rule, Bahutule termed it a positive addition to the game. "It's been there for a few years now, and an extra player gets the opportunity to express his skills, and yes, the opportunity to play an all-rounder in the game is always lacking, but for other top-line bowlers or top-line batters, that opportunity to come and showcase his skills is always there. 12 players play instead of 11, which I think is a positive aspect," he said.

'Fabulous' Coaching Environment

Bahutule also spoke about the collaborative environment within the coaching group. "Ponting, Hopes and Haddin are fabulous coaches. I am enjoying working under Ricky. I obviously had the pleasure of playing against him in test matches, but as a coach, he's brilliant. He understands and gives you the space. James Hopes is the fast-bowling coach; he also is very supportive, and Brad Haddin also gets his experience."

"As a coach, it's always a learning curve. You need to work with different types of coaches and understand what their sort of work ethics are. They will learn a few things from me, and I learn a few things from them. I'm really enjoying it," he added.

Praise for Cooper Connolly

One of the standout performers for Punjab so far has been 22-year-old Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who impressed with a match-winning 72 on his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans and followed it up with a crucial 36 against Chennai Super Kings. Backing the youngster, Bahutule credited Ponting's faith in Connolly during the auction. "Ricky came up with his name during the auction, and I think he believed in him as a player. He believed in his ability as well as an all-rounder, and he has shown his potential in these two games, and I think as a young kid, he's excited to be in India and perform and show the world what a good player he is. I'm sure he has a great future ahead of him for Australia," he said.

Bahutule Backs Iyer as Future India Captain

Bahutule also had high praise for captain Shreyas Iyer, under whom Punjab finished runners-up last season. Having seen Iyer's growth from his Mumbai days, Sairaj believes the right-hander has the qualities to lead at the highest level. "I've seen Shreyas grow as a player, and I've also seen him grow as a great leader. I think he can be the leader for India as well in the future. I feel he's well equipped with the temperament as well as taking up the responsibility part. He just makes sure that the players are comfortable, and he just goes down to their level and just is there for them. He is a fabulous human being as well as a fabulous leader," he said.

Punjab Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, and Bahutule is hopeful that the team can extend their winning run and build on their strong start to the season. (ANI)