Punjab Kings lost a high-scoring IPL 2026 thriller to Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. Despite the defeat, PBKS remains 4th on the table and is focused on fixing errors to secure a playoff spot with three matches remaining in the tournament.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a difficult night at home falling just short against Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring battle at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala. Despite the defeat on Monday, the Kings remain in 4th place on the IPL 2026 table with a good chance of making the playoffs. With 13 points and three matches still to play, the team is focused on fixing its errors and reclaiming its winning momentum, according to a release.

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The match began with an explosive performance from the openers, as Priyansh Arya (56) and Prabhsimran Singh raced to 51 runs in the first three overs. Captain Shreyas Iyer then anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59, guiding the Kings to a strong total of 210/5. However, a late surge from Delhi saw the visitors chase down the target with six balls to spare.

Coach Emphasises Path Ahead

Reflecting on the result, spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule was honest about the disappointment but emphasised that the team's goal remains unchanged. "We started really well and, yes, we've lost our last four games, but we are still in the hunt to qualify. All we need to do is just keep this aside and move ahead and play the next three games to the best of our ability. It's a tournament of ups and downs, and we have to stay focused on the path ahead."

Bahutule also highlighted the positives from the batting unit, which has consistently crossed the 200-run mark, as a sign of the team's underlying strength. "Everybody is disappointed, but you really can't overthink or over-analyse too many things. It's very important to take the learnings from this game and look at the positives--we have scored 200+ runs again. We'll look at those strengths and move ahead to the next challenge in a couple of days."

Addressing Key Areas

With a crucial match against the Mumbai Indians coming up on May 14, Bahutule believes the team is ready to address their recent fielding and bowling hurdles to secure a playoff spot. "We are dropping catches at crucial times. We will definitely look into those areas and see how we can just turn it around for ourselves. Big changes aren't the answer because everyone has been performing well. We will get better and stronger as the games go by."

Crucial Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings will stay in Dharamsala to face Mumbai Indians this Thursday, May 14, looking to return to winning ways in front of their home fans.