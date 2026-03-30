Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, led by Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer, and Ravindra Jadeja, bundled out Chennai Super Kings for 127 in the IPL 2026 opener. CSK's top order collapsed early as RR dominated the first innings in Guwahati.

The Rajasthan Royals' (RR) bowling unit, led by Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, along with Ravindra Jadeja, left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with no answers in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Burger, Archer, along with Ravindra Jadeja, got six wickets in total as RR bowled CSK out for just 127 runs in 19.4 overs.

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After RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field on his home ground, his bowlers justified the decision immediately, dismantling the CSK top order in a ruthless display of seam bowling.

CSK Top Order Collapses

Chennai's innings got off to a disastrous start as they lost their big guns within the first few overs. Sanju Samson (6 runs), making his debut in the yellow jersey against his former side, was the first to fall. Nandre Burger produced a peach of a delivery--a good-length ball that nipped away to uproot Samson's off-stump. The shock continued when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was cleaned up by Jofra Archer, also for just six runs, reducing CSK to 19/2 in three overs. However, the situation worsened even further for CSK when youngster Ayush Mhatre fell for a golden duck, caught behind off a bouncer from Burger following a successful RR review, reducing CSK to 19/3 in 3.1 overs.

Matthew Short's stay also didn't last very long either as Sandeep Sharma claimed his first wicket of the night, reducing CSK to 38/4 in 5.3 overs.

By the end of the Powerplay, CSK were gasping at 41/4.

Jadeja Spins Web in Middle Overs

The middle overs offered no respite for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja, playing against his long-time former franchise, made an immediate impact with the ball. In his very first over, Jadeja struck twice to remove the dangerous Sarfaraz Khan (17) and the big-hitting Shivam Dube (6). Sarfaraz, who had looked like the only batter capable of rebuilding the innings, was trapped LBW, while Dube's struggle ended shortly after, leaving Chennai reeling at 57/6 after 8 overs.

CSK's Rs 14.20 crore recruit Kartik Sharma also tried rebuilding CSK's innings but lost his wicket to RR's Brijesh Sharma. Kartik scored 18 runs off 15 balls.

CSK's eighth wicket fell in the form of Noor Ahmad, as Jofra Archer claimed his second wicket of the match, reducing CSK to 82/8 in 13 overs.

RR's Ravi Bishnoi joined the party as he claimed his first wicket, sending Matt Henry back to the pavilion, with CSK reeling at 94/9 in 16 overs.

Overton Provides Late Resistance

Jamie Overton provided some resistance for the five-time champions CSK as he scored 43 off 36 balls but was run out as CSK were bundled out for 127 in 19.4 overs.