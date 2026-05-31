As Gujarat Titans prepare to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the focus is on veteran batter Jos Buttler. Despite his fine form this season, Buttler has a very modest record in T20 tournament finals, a stark contrast to his excellent record against RCB.

As the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes will be on veteran batter Jos Buttler to bring his big-match experience to the pitch. Buttler, who has enjoyed a fine season with GT, is the most explosive out of the team's ever-reliable top-three of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and him.

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A Modest Finals Record

However, the English veteran has a very modest record in T20 tournament finals. In eight T20 final appearances, Buttler has made just 167 runs at an average of 20.67 and a strike rate of 128.46, with best score of 39.

Favourable Match-up Against RCB

However, Buttler faces a favourable match-up against RCB, having made 678 runs in 19 matches and innings at an average of 48.43 and a strike rate of almost 163, with two centuries and three fifties and best score of 106*.

In 16 matches this season, Buttler has scored 507 runs at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 157.45, with four fifties and best score of 60.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.