In the IPL final, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams are vying for a second title. Defending champions GT will look to pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has never lost a T20 tournament final.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, the defending champions would be hoping to see the best from their pacer Josh Hazlewood, who, despite having blown hot and cold this season, can always be a threat in the title clash. It will be Shubman Gill-led GT versus Rajat Patidar-led RCB and both teams will be taking a shot to win the title for a second time. If RCB wins, it will be back-to-back victories for the team, something only CSK and MI have achieved. Rajat will have some extra confidence as Hazlewood has never lost in a tournament final.

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Hazlewood's Final Record

Hazlewood has been a part of five T20 tournament finals, including one each in the IPL for CSK and RCB. In these five finals, Hazlewood has picked 10 wickets at an average of 13.9 and an economy rate of 7.1, with best figures of 3/16 in the T20 World Cup final in 2021 against New Zealand. He has never gone wicketless in a T20 final.

This year in 12 matches, Hazlewood has taken 13 wickets at an average of 35.15 and an economy rate of 9.62, with best figures of 4/12.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma.