Mumbai Indians set a 163-run target for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav hit 51 and Rohit Sharma made 35 as MI posted 162/7. Mukesh Kumar starred for DC with two early wickets in a single over for the hosts.

The Mumbai Indians have set a modest target of 163 runs for the Delhi Capitals in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The hosts won the toss and invited the Hardik Pandya-less MI to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav was leading the five-time champions in the absence of Pandya, who was not feeling well.

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Mukesh Kumar's Double Strike Halts MI

Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma started well and collected multiple boundaries in the first two overs. Mukesh Kumar came to bowl his second over and got rid of Rickelton first, then Tilak Varma with a 'caught and bowled' dismissal on the fourth delivery of his over. That Mukesh Kumar's over stopped the flow of runs for MI and forced Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma to wait for bad deliveries to score.

Suryakumar, Rohit Lead Recovery

The duo of Rohit and SKY added 53 runs for the third wicket in 40 balls. Axar Patel dismissed Sharma in the 10th over. He made 35 runs off 26 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Sherfane Rutherford also couldn't stay for long and lost his wicket in the 12th over when Mukesh Kumar took a brilliant catch near the boundary rope off Vipraj Nigam's over. He made just five runs off seven balls. Suryakumar Yadav completed his half-century but couldn't stay for long and lost his wicket when Lungi Ngidi got him LBW. He made 51 runs off 36 balls with the help of three fours and a couple of sixes.

Late Cameos Boost Score

Naman Dhir also contributed with a 21-ball 28 before T Natarajan got him caught out by Tristan Stubbs. Mitchell Santner (18 not out) and Corbin Bosch (11 not out) also hit a couple of boundaries each to take MI to a fighting total of 162 runs. Mukesh Kumar took a couple of wickets, whereas Patel, Natarajan, Ngidi and Nigam shared one wicket each.