Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo sparked a controversy ahead of the IPL 2026 season with an inappropriate comment. His remark about having 'two chicks' at his house was inadvertently caught on a live microphone during a media interaction, leading to a widespread debate on social media.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo sparked a controversy with inappropriate comments during the team’s media interaction at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, March 20.

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KKR began their pre-season training at their home ground, with all the players and coaching staff assembled for practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2026 season opener. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side didn’t have an ideal outing in the last IPL season as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to defend the title after finishing 8th league stage and couldn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to their home ground with a revamped squad as the three-time IPL champions will look to reclaim their glory in the upcoming season of the tournament. KKR will begin their quest for the fourth IPL triumph when they take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Did RCB Remove Yash Dayal from the Squad? Absence at Team Camp Sparks Speculations

Mic Caught Bravo’s Remark

As KKR prepares for the upcoming IPL season, the controversy has already grabbed headlines, with mentor Dwayne Bravo making a controversial remark that triggered criticism and dominated discussions ahead of the team’s campaign.

In a video that went viral on social media, the KKR leadership, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and mentor Bravo, were addressing the media ahead of the training at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium. However, before the press conference officially began, Bravo’s remark inadvertently picked up on the live microphone.

Shane Watson and Abhishek Nayar were still settling into their seats when the former West Indies pacer remarked, saying he had ‘two chicks’ at his house when they both called him for the press conference. However, Ajinkya Rahane reminded him that the microphone was live, which appeared to have left Bravo surprised.

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Dwayne Bravo’s remark ahead of the press conference was not only caught on mic but also captured on camera, quickly making rounds on social media and sparking widespread discussion among fans and cricket analysts

Dwayne Bravo’s Remark Sparks Social Media Debate

Dwayne Bravo’s controversial remark, wherein he made an offhand comment during the media interaction, quickly went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts debating the appropriateness of the comment and questioning professionalism during the media interaction.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions, while some criticized the former West Indies pacer for being unprofessional and insensitive during the media interaction, others defended him, noting that Caribbean culture and lifestyle norms, with a few even making humorous or sarcastic remarks about the incident.

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Dwayne Bravo retired from the IPL in 2024 and was immediately appointed as the bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings. That year in September, the West Indies cricket legend ended his long association with the CSK to join the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2025.

In his IPL career. Dwayne Bravo played for the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Lions and was the highest wicket-taker of the league with 183 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.82 and an economy rate of 8.38 in 161 matches.

Also Read: ‘Knee Looks Bad’: Ex-CSK Captain MS Dhoni’s Limp Raises Injury Concerns Ahead of IPL 2026 (WATCH)