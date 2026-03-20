KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo is optimistic for IPL 2026 despite injuries to key bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana. Bravo highlighted India's fast-bowling depth, with the team considering pacers like Umran Malik as replacements.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo remained optimistic despite the franchise facing a major setback as key bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Harshit Rana are injured ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Bravo pointed to India's strong fast-bowling depth, including the likes of Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik, as well as the team's spin options, as reasons they can manage without their key pacers, according to EPNcricinfo.

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Key Bowlers Sidelined

Speaking at KKR's pre-season press conference, head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Pathirana is set to miss the early stages of the IPL as he will be available only from mid-April, owing to a calf strain. He also noted key pacer Harshit Rana's injury and that KKR is currently evaluating other bowlers with the leadership group to find a suitable replacement, casting doubt over his participation in the tournament Notably, the franchise will also miss Bangladesh left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman after the BCCI instructed his release earlier this year.

Bravo Confident in Bowling Depth

Speaking at KKR's pre-season press conference, Dwayne Bravo said that while losing key bowlers is a setback, it's something teams must accept. He emphasised India's strong bench strength and noted that KKR is considering experienced yet young pacers like Umran Malik, adding that he is confident and excited to work with the available fast-bowling group.

"In any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are things you plan for, but also things you have to accept. The good thing about Indian cricket, especially at the moment, is that there is a lot of depth," Bravo said. "So there are some guys, as the coach mentioned, that we are definitely looking at to fill the spot - the likes of Umran Malik. These guys are also players who have represented the national team at some point in time and have also played in the IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So, for me personally, I'm happy to work with this group of fast bowlers," Bravo added.

Praise for Spin Attack and Vaibhav Arora

Bravo expressed confidence in KKR's bowling unit, highlighting their strong spin attack and praising Vaibhav Arora's recent performances, adding that despite losing key players, the team has enough depth to cover their absence.

"We have the best spin attack in the entire competition, so from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine. Also, I can't forget Vaibhav - what a fantastic season last year. He's been the leader of the attack over the last two seasons as well. So, yes, we've lost some key players, but I feel comfortable [knowing that] we have what it takes to replace those guys," he said.

KKR's Bowling Roster

Apart from Umran and Vaibhav, KKR also have Akash Deep and Kartik Tyagi, along with Blessing Muzarabani. In the spin department, KKR will have Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy leading the attack.

KKR's Initial IPL 2026 Fixtures

KKR are set to kick their IPL 2026 campaign off against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The three-time champions will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, before facing off against last year's finalists, Punjab Kings, on April 6, also at Eden Gardens. In their fourth IPL match, KKR will face Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at Eden Gardens. (ANI)