Australian cricketer Josh Inglis is expected to join the Lucknow Super Giants for the ongoing IPL 2026 season by May 4. The wicketkeeper-batter, bought for Rs 8.60 crore, could be available for the team's last six league matches.

Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected to join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season ahead of his side's match against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians on May 4, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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According to the report, the Australian cricketer, who got married on April 18, will spend a few more weeks with his family before he travels to India to join his IPL franchise LSG for the remainder of the ongoing season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan (@meganinglis__)

Inglis' Contract and Availability

Inglis was acquired by the Lucknow-based franchise for a whopping price of Rs 8.60 crore in last year's mega auction. If the Australian cricketer is available for selection from May 4, the right-handed batter could play their last six games of the league stage, depending on how they rejig their combination.

Past IPL Performance

Inglis made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the IPL 2025 season. In 11 matches, the Australian batter amassed 278 runs at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 162.57. The right-handed batter made one century.

LSG Team Updates

Meanwhile, South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje left the LSG camp last week, with the reason for his departure unconfirmed. He had played only one match this season - against Delhi Capitals on April 1 - when he went wicketless for 39 runs in his four overs.

After losing to Punjab Kings by 54 runs on Sunday night, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG are currently eighth in the points table, with just two wins from the six games. Their next fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow on April 22. (ANI)